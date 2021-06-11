Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We often find ourselves at a loss for topics or issues to ask you questions. Is it because we are running out of ideas or do you think we are trying too hard to provoke you?

11 Jun,2021

It’s a Friday question, but a genuine one. Without any further ado, here’s the June 11 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

A. Some wise man has once opined that it is easier to judge the mind of a man by his questions rather than his answers. So, you should not suffer from any existential dilemma as evinced through your question. You are in the right space: questions keep you feel young, ignites creativity, settles your doubts and expands the vista of perspectives etc etc. Your cognitive provocation also improves me. So kudos to you for asking me questions, week after week. I hope my answers are not weak.