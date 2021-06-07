Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Unlock, Break the Chain or whatever one may call it. Any words of advice to people who may wish to celebrate the freedom?

07 Jun,2021

Starting today, the unlocking is being eased in many parts of the country. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question with the hope that his response would help see some of the naysayers amongst our readers see reason. Here goes the June 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Unlock, Break the Chain or whatever one may call it. Any words of advice to people who may wish to celebrate the freedom?

A. Freedom and responsibility are inseparable. Freedom isn’t about shedding responsibilities but choosing them for collective good. Why am I giving ‘gyaan’? Unlocking doesn’t mean we can throw in all caution to the winds. Rather as responsible citizens we must vaccinate ourselves and our families, use mask whenever outside, follow norms of social distancing and wash hands regularly. When we follow the aforementioned disciplines, we will become truly free from the shadows of the pandemic and enjoy our freedom.