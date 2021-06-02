Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There has been much excitement about the reunion of Friends. Which Indian soap/serial would evoke a similar response?

Every question needn’t be on a profound A&M/M&E business issue or a provocative content query. But then often the simplest of them can set you thinking. Like the one today. Presenting the June 1 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. There has been much excitement about the reunion of Friends. Which Indian soap/serial would evoke a similar response?

A. There is no show in India which can be compared with Friends. If you take popularity as a criteria, you may consider Buniyaad, Hum Log, Ramayan, Mahabharata. But the similarity ends there. In reality, even searching for a similar show would be a wild goose chase.