Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Shouldn't the Ad Club & Press Club Mumbai conduct their annual awards? Doesn't this just show that the organisers are bothered more about sponsorship monies than recognising work?

09 Jun,2021

We aren’t sure of what the impact of asking this question will be, but it’s a sentiment that a lot of people have expressed, albeit in private. So we asked this in the June 9 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. I know you are an officebearer, but shouldn’t the Ad Club conduct its annual Abby, Effie and Emvie awards? And the Press Club Mumbai must hold its Redink Awards? Doesn’t this just show that the organisers are bothered more about sponsorship monies than recognising work?

A. Any assumption is actually an unexamined belief: what we think without realising that why we think it. Our inferences (also called conclusions) are often based on assumptions that we haven’t thought about critically. A critical thinker, however, pays attention to those assumptions because they can misguide one. Just because we assume something, it needn’t be the reality.

Having said that, now here is the answer to your micro query (needn’t be in sync with journalistic curiosity): sponsorship is the least of the problems. As an industry body, Ad Club need to be empathetic about the challenges of the industry. Practitioners in any industry today is preoccupied with their operating challenges. Awards programme is the last thing in their mind. When human society at large is busy combating life and livelihood, awards might be perceived as a convoluted prioritisation and lack of sensitivity. This, incidentally, is not an assumption. And there need not be any pejorative connotation about sponsorship. The partners have been seeing values in such association and hence have been joining hands. So, lack of sponsorship may not be the problem as we didn’t even look for one.