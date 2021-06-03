Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is this the right time to launch a Health Channel? Or an assortment of health media across media platforms?

03 Jun,2021

So, we had this business idea, and we couldn’t think of any one better than our Wizard with Words for advice. Without any further ado, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Is this the right time to launch a Health Channel? Or an assortment of health media across media platforms?

A. The idea of a health channel is relevant in today’s context for sure. But in the age of Google, why do you need a channel? All queries get answered there generally, if the key word search is appropriate. In spite of that, one has to consult a doctor as each body of human beings have unique symptoms and need to be customised treatment. These are practical realities. Secondly, coming to the subject of a channel, it can’t be an emotional decision. We have to keep in mind that subject and commercial vibrancy needn’t converge. So, what would be its business model? Thirdly, in the digital age why does one have to consider a linear channel? It is better to create high quality but user-friendly site with a metered model so that the endeavour can be commercially viable.