Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In what way would you think the media should brace itself for the impact of the Third Wave?

30 Jun,2021

The question is what it is. So we posed it to Dr Bhaskar Das for the June 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. In what way would you think the media should brace itself for the impact of the Third Wave?

A. Media are not outside society. So what applies to society is also relevant for media. Society needs to adhere to Caution, Consciousness about self and others and Collaboration with all to combat the Third Wave or Delta+ or any other pandemic-led threat. Media along with others have to join forces to confront a never-before menace facing the humanity.