Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given the now near-normal abnormalities in the marketplace, is there a need for B-schools to create a new stream of training for dealing with recurring eventualities of the adverse kind?

10 Jun,2021

For a change a question that was meant to tease or provoke, but one given the academic hats our Wizard with Words wears. Here’s the June 10 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

A. Absolutely. The pandemic challenges of the last 15 months has upended all long-held assumptions of every business. I am not suggesting jettisoning the existing curriculum but the pedagogy must take into account the new realities and incorporate learnings from corporates of various sectors to be integrated in the curriculum.