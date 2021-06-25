Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given that some of our filmstars are seen more in ads than films, so you think the Filmfare awards should also have an award for best performance in a video commercial?

25 Jun,2021

Stupid question, good answer. Actually not stupid. You know who we are referring to… seen more in ads than films. Let’s read Dr Bhaskar Das’s response to our question in the June 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Given that some of our filmstars are seen more in ads than films, so you think the Filmfare awards should also have an award for best performance in a video commercial?

A. Interesting thought. Not a bad idea keeping in mind that the efficacy of an advertisement is dependent on the credibility of the protagonist (and the brand too). There are some awards, if I recall right, being given for the most effective brand ambassador by some advertising industry body. So, the trend has started. Perhaps MxM can take up the subject with the film magazines and make it happen.