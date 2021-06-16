Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think there should be economic and movement/ entry restrictions on people who do not vaccinate themselves despite not having had Covid?

15 Jun,2021

A. Interesting thought. Never thought about it but given the vaccine hesitancy and to turbocharge the economy, it seems vaccination of the whole nation is a must. If one goes by announcement of the government, the intensification of vaccination drive is inevitable. And then your suggestion can create a compulsive pressure on those who might be trying to avoid the jab.