Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Any thoughts on which brands have done well despite restrictions of the pandemic-led lockdown?

08 Jun,2021

Every question is not designed to provoke, like this one. So let’s dive straight into the June 8 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Any thoughts on which brands have done well despite the restrictions of the pandemic-led lockdown?

A. Since I don’t have access to any organisation’s sales documents, I can’t comment precisely which brands are doing well. Any proximity business is facing a challenge but most of them are trying to mitigate the adverse impact through transforming them digitally and through innovative routes to serve their customers. Secondly, it’s needless to say that tech companies are doing well. Brands under essential categories are also doing well. Skill-building through digital programmes are also doing very well. Stockmarket is doing well. Hospitality, travel, aviation, multiplex and luxury businesses are under pressure due to lockdown restrictions and low consumption sentiment (due to the prevailing negativity and uncertain future).