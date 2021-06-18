Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A serious Friday question: Death is a certainty for mankind, sooner or later. What’s the best way to get ready for such an eventuality?

Q. A serious Friday question: Death is a certainty for mankind, sooner or later. What’s the best way to get ready for such an eventuality?

A. Difficult subject as I am not tutored in thanatology. Secondly, each experience of death is so unique that it can’t be fitted into a homogeneous strategy of dealing with it. At the same time, we know it’s a default reality. Everything must end (ie this Q&A column). Otherwise, there can be no beginning. Death isn’t the opposite of life. It’s the counterpart to birth.

Let me narrate how I try to deal with it:

No one dies. The cage vanishes. Soul is indestructible (as a student of Gita, I can’t help this thinking)

Today is my last date. How may I live it well and happily? Each one has to write one’s own way of achieving this Remain lovingly detached (rather than morbidly attached) to material gains. (I am not suggesting enjoying the fruits of achievement but proposing that the gains must not possess one as from there the fear of loss comes). Practising this would be liberating for enjoying the experience of life. Why regret or feel scared about what is inevitable?

One way of embracing the inevitable is writing one’s obituary. It’s a difficult exercise. Now suddenly one is observing oneself as an outsider. How will one be remembered by one’s relatives and friends (can be world also, if one chooses). I tried to write but couldn’t. May be I have to request Alexa.