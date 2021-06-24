Crosshairs bridges across to Setu

24 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Crosshairs Communication, the public relations and social media agency, has bagged the PR mandate for Setu, online health supplement store.

Said Stuti Jalan, CEO & Founder, Crosshairs Communication: “We are extremely pleased for this opportunity to work with the exceptional brand Setu. At Crosshairs we strive to deliver beyond all expectations and anticipate the challenges that come in hand. Our zeal and enthusiasm to work and build relationships with brands is incomparable. We are eager to work with Setu and are focussed on creating a strong PR plan to strengthen their reach and boost their image.”