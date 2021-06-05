Criteo unveils new branding

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Criteo, the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, has unveiled new branding to align with its significant transformation executed over the last year, including a new logo, visual identity, and brand positioning, “The Future is Wide Open.”

The rebrand marks Criteo’s commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation, and choice. It also speaks to the vast opportunity Criteo can capitalize on as it prepares for the future of advertising without cookies.

Said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo: “The time is right for a new brand identity and rally cry, as we use our massive strength in data and technology to re-establish Criteo’s leadership within the advertising industry and set an optimistic tone for the future of the open internet, for everyone.”

Added Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Criteo: “When we say, ‘The Future is Wide Open,’ we’re talking about the tremendous possibilities Criteo’s unique dataset presents for improving every consumer experience on the open internet,” “Cookies might be going away, but we view it as an opportunity to evolve our product strategy to deliver greater benefits than ever to consumers and our customers.”