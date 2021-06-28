Vaibhav Mehrotra is CMO at Cashfree

28 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Cashfree, the payments and API banking solutions company, has appointed Vaibhav Mehrotra as the Head of Marketing to drive the company’s marketing strategy through its aggressive growth phase.

Commenting on the appointment, Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree said, “We are delighted to welcome Vaibhav onboard as the Head of our Marketing team at Cashfree. He joins us at a time when the fintech industry and Cashfree are going through massive disruptions. His understanding of the B2B business will help define strategic roadmaps and deploy marketing solutions for Cashfree”.

Added Mehrotra: “I am elated to join Cashfree, especially at an exciting juncture in the company’s growth journey. Fintech has truly emerged as one of the leading growth drivers in the country and across the globe. I am truly excited about building and supporting our growth and the continued improvements we are making in the payments space. This is an exciting time to join this innovative and vision-led organization.