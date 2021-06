Cartoon Network salutes police force

21 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Cartoon Network has launched a social media campaign to honour the relentless work of India’s supercops during the ongoing challenge of Covid-19. The campaign was launched alongside the channel’s latest Bollywood-inspired action-comedy ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’.

Said Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO: “#ThankYouForBeingDabangg was launched to collectively pause and appreciate the constant endeavour of the police force during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was heartening to see responses pouring in from every corner of the country, in various ways and in multiple languages, like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and more. It brings us immense joy to have created this movement and saluting our fearless heroes.”

very touching. We promise to continue being Dabangg for all of you!”