Bluebot Digital bags creative mandate for Neobank Zolve

11 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Neobank Zolve has awarded its creative mandate to the Bangalore-based Bluebot Digital.

Commenting on their association with Bluebot, Vatsala Kothari, Marketing Lead, Zolve said: “As we are gearing up to launch our products in the next few months, we are thrilled to have Bluebot partnering with us to build a brand that would be synonymous with global banking. There is a very real need for a product like Zolve’s and we are confident in our ability to create tangible value for the large segment of global citizens with financial needs across multiple countries.”

Added Carl Savio, CCO and Founder, Bluebot Digital said: “We’re very excited to partner with Zolve and help them build on their marketing goals. As a brand, they have all the right things going for them – a fantastic product, a clear vision and a team that is eager to create disruption. Neobanking is an exciting, young category that has tremendous scope for creativity and we’re looking forward to doing some game-changing work.”