ASCI bags two awards & special mention at the ICAS Awards 2021

17 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has won two International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) awards, one each for the ‘Best Awareness Raising Initiative’ and in the ‘Special Category’. It also got a special mention in the ‘Best Sectoral Initiative’ category.

Said Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI: “We are delighted to receive the recognitions; it’s a proud moment for ASCI. This is a validation of self-regulation for the advertising industry in India and global recognition of the role ASCI has played over the past 35 years. We are excited to be part of the worldwide conversation around advertising and we hope to change the narrative of the Indian industry. Our vision for this year is to lead ASCI’s journey to becoming a future facing organization . We successfully launched the Guidelines For Influencer Advertising In Digital Media recently and coming up soon is GenderNext, a deep-dive study to understand the portrayal of women in advertising and to ensure its positive evolution.”