Ariel launches new video saluting Covid warriors

01 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Ariel India has released a video capturing the stories of real heroes who are leading by example and doing more than their share during the pandemic. The campaign called #ChangeTheCycle brings together stories of heroes who have epitomized care and kindness. And every act of kindness, starts a cycle of change that can fill those around with hope.

Ariel salutes the spirit and dedication of these citizens who started the cycle of change and took upon themselves the responsibility to extend support in their best capacity.

Said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G Indian Subcontinent and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent: “At Ariel, we believe that progress is impossible without change, and each of us has the power to make a difference. We salute these ordinary citizens for their extraordinary contribution to society. They inspire us through their selfless acts of kindness and teach us that when we all play our part to help each other, we can truly #ChangeTheCycle.”