Archetype wins communications mandate for GreyOrange

25 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

GreyOrange, a global provider of solutions that modernise fulfilment operations through AI-driven software and robots, has awarded its communications mandate to Archetype (formerly Text100). The agency will reinforce the GreyOrange’s employer brand globally – with an added focus on driving the tech and corporate brand positioning in India. This will be an integrated remit spanning social, digital, creative, PR and employee advocacy.

Said Gopal Krishna, Director, Marketing and Communications, GreyOrange: “We are thrilled to partner Archetype to drive our brand reputation in India as well as our global employer proposition. Their integrated consulting and execution capabilities, as well as the ability to appreciate the nuances of what our brand needs now and in the short term without losing sight of the big picture or the long term, will prove crucial to driving our positioning in these dynamic times.”

Added Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC at Archetype: “We are delighted to work with GreyOrange and partner them as they redefine “what’s next” in ecommerce fulfilment, robotics and AI. We are excited to deliver an effective employer brand as well as an overall communications program to support their mission to solve some of the world’s most complex business problems.”