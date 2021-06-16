Aon brand replaces Anviti in India

15 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has announced that it will operate its insurance and reinsurance broking business under the Aon brand name in India effective immediately.

Aon acquired a 49% stake in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, in 2020. With the required regulatory approvals now complete, Anviti will be rebranded and the firm will operate as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

Saud Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited: “We are glad to have completed the transition of Anviti to Aon. We will continue to be trusted advisors to our clients in India and look forward to helping them mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect their business and people.”

Added Sandeep Malik, CEO, Asia Pacific, Aon: “Aon’s team will strongly support Indian businesses in moving forward with confidence and certainty during these challenging times. Through our expertise, we will innovate new sources of value for our clients and create new opportunities for our colleagues.”