Akashneel Dasgupta joins Network Advtg as Chief Creative Officer

16 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Network Advertising has appointed Akashneel Dasgupta as its Chief Creative Officer. He joins Network from BBDO, Gurugram.

A MICA graduate with over 16 years of experience who began his career as a Strategic Planner but switched over to creative given his interests in films and filmmaking.

Added Vinod Nair, MD, Network Advertising: “We are extremely fortunate to have a powerhouse of talent like Akashneel on board at Network. A rare combination of a Strategic Planner turned Creative Director; I am looking forward to seeing his leadership in collaborating with his team in creating work that adds value to our Client’s Businesses”.

Commenting on the new role, Dasgupta said, “Independent. Integrated and most importantly Indian. Not too many agencies can truly claim to be that in the current scenario. Added to that is a culture of empathy and transparency. It is a story which deserves to travel further, and I would be extremely happy to contribute to this wonderful place, that is an outlier in today’s world. At the same time preserve the culture which has been carefully built over decades, by the current team.”

Dasgupta also had successful stints at DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas and ADK Fortune.