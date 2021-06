Ajay Simha is Marketing Director at Nivea India

17 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

With close to 15 years of overall experience in the field of sales and marketing, Simha is slated to enhance Nivea’s brand presence and equity in the country, notes a communique.

Said Neil George, Managing Director, Nivea India: “We are thrilled to have Ajay back to the India team and lead the marketing efforts here. We have witnessed Ajay’s journey over the years and are confident of the tremendous experience and deep-rooted understanding he has. He will have a significant role in devising strategies for our launches, continuing the marketing momentum across categories and liaise with key industry players, teams and associates. We wish Ajay the very best for his new role.”