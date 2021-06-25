Agency09 bags digital mandate for Mahindra Solarize

25 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Mahindra Solarize has appointed Agency09 to lead the integrated communications and digital mandate. As a part of the mandate, the agency is responsible for defining the brand positioning and core values for Mahindra Solarize. It will also handle the overall planning, strategizing, and executing of digital campaigns and content online.

Speaking on awarding the communication and digital duties to Agency09, Param Mandloi, Head – Digital Transformation & Supply Chain, Mahindra Solarize said, “Agency09 has done exceptional work with the other solar divisions of Mahindra (Mahindra Susten, Mahindra Teqo). We truly believe that our affiliation with them will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote sustainable change and innovation.”

Added Rajesh Patalia, Chief Strategy Officer, Agency09: “It is always an honour to work with the Mahindra Group of Companies. We are delighted to associate with Mahindra Solarize to help them position this brand as a key player in the solar power and renewable energy space, and set higher benchmarks in the solar industry.”