AdClear wins digital mandate for The News Minute

29 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

AdClear Digital Marketing has been awarded the growth mandate for The News Minute, digital news platform. AdClear will be handling performance marketing duties for The News Minute, to help it enhance its reach and scale up audience discovery.

Said Vignesh Vellore, CEO, The News Minute: “Good SEO is not about gaming the system, it’s a long-term strategy focusing on adhering to the rules and building a reputable news website for the users. Discoverability is an important factor and we wanted to ensure that this would be achieved without having to compromise on our content. We also did not want to become an internet factory and just produce stories for the sake of traffic. AdClear understood our needs and were able to create a path which would allow us to focus on what we do best – Good Journalism”

Commenting on the win, Gurbir Singh, CEO, AdClear added: “The News Minute has become immensely popular over the last few years and this is borne out by the huge audience base it has accumulated. Independent and unbiased journalism have made TNM what it is today. We are truly excited to partner with a media house which has huge potential for growth. AdClear will shape and execute the SEO strategy to enhance TNM’s reach in current and newer markets.”