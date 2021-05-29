Zivame launches new campaign

28 May,2021

By Our Staff

Zivame has launched a new campaign ‘Kuch New Ho Jaye’ featuring Zivame consumers and its own employees. The campaign focuses on real women proudly showcasing products from Zivame making the brand more relatable to its core consumers.

Said Khatija Lokhandwala, Head Marketing, Zivame: “We wanted to encourage consumers spending a large amount of time at home to explore and experiment with intimate wear and discover something that they love. The use of Zivame consumers in our imagery is aimed to have women look at our products and see them on bodies they can relate to”.