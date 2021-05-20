Zero Gravity onboards three clients

19 May,2021

By Our Staff

Zero Gravity Communications has closed three new brands from a diverse portfolio of industries. The clients onboarded are Milacron India Pvt Ltd, Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt. Ltd. and Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited. The agency will help the brands penetrate advanced markets and generate digital curiosity and traction for them.

Said Khushboo Sharma, Founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications: “Since March 2020, we have been swinging our bats on the most unexpected spinning challenges. The stress Covid induced in the buyer patterns and on the market has had a severe impact on the traditional marketing channels, client-agency relationships, media mix and the approach towards advertising. Today, performance-driven advertising in the forefront. As an agency focused on scaling, expanding and relearning to be relevant and result-oriented, we take pride in our solution-driven approach. Though pandemic has made everyone craving new business, we have learnt to be selective and more careful in choosing new clients. Finding the best-fit clients who have a vision and takes effort in choosing the right agency is better than an easy account win.”