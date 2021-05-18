Zee Telugu completes 16 years

17 May,2021

By Our Staff

Zee Telugu has achieved a milestone. It has completed 16 years of operations this month. Since its inception on May 18, 2005, the channel has been curating content to serve the needs of Telugu audiences.

Said Anuradha Gudur, Telugu Cluster Head, ZEEL: “It has been a tough year for people and businesses alike but there has some good news with vaccination being accessible soon to most of the citizens, we hope to see some positive change. Having said that, it is still very important to stay at home and break the chain. Every one are doing their bit to maintain a friendly distraction and Zee Telugu has successfully brought families together with the varied content offerings in the last one year. In such an age, it’s a challenge for a GEC to stay relevant, but throughout our journey, we have reinvented our content to suit the palate of the changing times. We have been steadfast in offering our viewers what they want to see along with adding new perspectives to the series by delivering thought-provoking shows. Zee Telugu Kutumbam came together to pay tribute to the every ardent viewer of the channel since its inception through Zee Mahostavam. We want to thank every viewer and urge them to stay home and be safe to fight against Covid-19 together.”