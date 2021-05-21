Yellophant Digital bags digital mandate for Mezaya foods

21 May,2021

By Our Staff

Yellophant Digital, an alliance of Merge Infinity Global, has won the integrated digital mandate for Mumbai’s authentic Turkish and Lebanese Baklava brand, Mezaya. The mandate includes managing and amplifying the brand’s 360-degree digital marketing duties, including creative strategy, SEO, SEM, ORM, media spends, website maintenance and social media marketing across digital platforms.

Said Shazia and Raies, Co-Founders, Mezaya: “After scouting across various agencies, we have now found the right ROI-driven agency that understands Mezaya’s long-term vision and can justify the spends meticulously. Baklavas are something that is new to the audience and we are thrilled to collaborate with Preksha and her team. Yellophant Digital has been brilliant in terms of providing solutions to brand challenges. Mezaya is really excited about this collaboration with Yellophant Digital and looks forward to seeing the brand’s overall performance and increasing ROI in the forthcoming days.”

Added Preksha Seth, Co-founder, Yellophant Digital: “We are excited and delighted to have Mezaya on board. We Indians live for desserts and they are something that has always been a part of our day-to-day consumption. With the rise of craving for desserts, we look forward to strategizing and managing the brand’s digital marketing duties and introducing this Mediterranean delight to our Indian audience on a creative platter. Our extensive experience of collaborating with F&B establishments comes in handy at this point. Being an ROI-driven agency, we plan to execute ideas that yield significant results in a brief time.”