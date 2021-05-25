Wunderman Thompson backs Meesho

By Our Staff

Online business platform for women’s clothing and accessories, Meesho, has launched a new brand campaign to create awareness about ease of doing business on the platform for suppliers. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign showcases successful sellers who are growing their business with Meesho and earning higher profits than before.

Said Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho: “At Meesho, we are aware of the struggles that small sellers go through to do business online- from listing products to handling logistics and payments. With this campaign, we intend to put forth the idea of leveraging the scope of digital to enhance MSME’s sales and help their business to grow. They are just one step away from selling online and doing business with ease without having to worry about hefty commissions.”

Added Nitin Goyal, Account Manager, Wunderman Thompson: “The brief was to highlight that suppliers can maximize their profit by selling on Meesho at a nominal commission of 1%. The platform enables doing business with ease by taking care of all aspects of selling.”