WordsWork appointed PR partner for AIFF

03 May,2021

By Our Staff

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed WordsWork Communications Consulting as its PR partner. The main focus of this partnership will be on strengthening communications for the governing body of football in India.

Said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das: “It is necessary to position football correctly as one of the premier sports to reflect the growing popularity of the ‘beautiful game’ in India. Adding a fresh outlook towards our communication strategy is very important. We are pleased to welcome WordsWork PR on board with us and look forward to a fruitful partnership together.”

Added Neha Mathur Rastogi, Founder of WordsWork: “It is a matter of great honour for us to join hands with the AIFF and continue to make our mark in the sports communications industry. We are keen to integrate ourselves as an extension of the AIFF communications team and provide value-based solutions. As the AIFF’s PR partner, we we will focus on reinvigorating the federation-led communications approach for football in India.”