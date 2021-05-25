Wavemaker retains media mandate for L’Oreal

25 May,2021

By Our Staff

Wavemaker has retained the media responsibilities for the beauty leader L’Oréal. Wavemaker has been the media AOR for L’Oréal since 2010. The mandate includes online and traditional media duties for the brands.

Said Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker: “Retaining L’Oréal in the 12th year of our association and continuing this partnership is a huge testament to our services and efforts. I am excited to strengthen this relationship further and partner with L’Oréal in their transformative business journey. I am certain with our digital first & data led approach clubbed with best in class media services, we will be able to accomplish L’Oréal’s mission of creating an innovative and responsible beauty brand”.

Added Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Head – West, Wavemaker India: “Working with L’Oréal makes you better every day and we have been creating some of the industry first work in real time measurement, precision and audiences for them. We are delighted that they believed in the vision we have set for our partnership and trusted our ability to positively provoke them and drive new thinking”.