Vigor Media Worldwide bags PR mandate for Nicholas Healthcare

18 May,2021

By Our Staff

Vigor Media Worldwide has bagged the PR mandate of Nicholas Healthcare. The role of Vigor will be to build a strategic communication framework for Nicholas Healthcare and strengthen its leadership positioning in the healthcare industry. The mandate for Nicholas Healthcare will be handled by the Delhi-NCR office of Vigor Media Worldwide.

Said Kapil Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Healthcare: “We maintain a holistic approach towards health restoration and in our relentless effort of business expansion to reach our clients (Hospitals) across India, we have chartered a strategic brand positioning plan. In this journey of building “Nicholas” brand and to set new milestones for us, we are happy to welcome on board Vigor Media Worldwide, whose proposed communication strategy is in sync with our objectives. I am confident that they will assist us to establish a focused communication approach with all our stakeholders (Hospitals & Channel Partners).”

Added Nilanjan Chakrobarty, CEO, Vigor Media Worldwide: “We are elated to have been considered by Nicholas Healthcare to be their image consultant after a critical assessment and we pledge to assist them on their journey towards achieving business excellence. We stand committed to our virtues of transparency, proactivity and result oriented approach to meet and deliver their key expectations of business growth.”