Vicky Kaushal continues as face of Red Chief

05 May,2021

By Our Staff

Footwear brand Red Chief has launched its seasonal campaigns with its brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal.

Said Rahul Sharma, General Manager (Marketing): “Vicky gels very well with our Red Chief brand image, which is rugged, tough and confidently stylish, which would further highlight in our all campaigns targeted to youth. These campaigns would highlight our new footwear range of casuals and formals and would be promoted round the year through T.V., print, hoarding, in store branding and as more and more people are now a days glued more on digital platforms so same would remain our major focus. Since our association with Vicky – our brand salience is on the rise among youth and we are further encouraged to take our Red Chief brand to next level of growth with better penetration among youth.”