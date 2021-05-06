Varun Kandhari to head marketing at Wrigley

06 May,2021

By Our Staff

Mars Wrigley has announced that Varun Kandhari has been appointed Director – Marketing and Customer Marketing for India. Kandhari, who has been with the organisation for seven years, is based in the Gurugram office and succeeds Yogesh Tewari.

In his new role, VK will be responsible for leading the Marketing and Customer marketing functions for Mars Wrigley India across all categories. He will also be part of the leadership team for India.

Said Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Varun Kandhari as the Director Marketing and Customer Marketing at Mars Wrigley. Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights.”