TVS Eurogrip launches new brand campaign

06 May,2021

By Our Staff

TVS Eurogrip, tyre brand of motorbikes and scooters, has launched an integrated marketing campaign to showcase its wide range of tyres. Tilt Brand Solutions has worked on the ad film.

Said P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited: “Staying true to our brand mission of providing the new age millennial rider with specialist tyre technology for his two-wheeler, we have picked an insight that we believe every rider can relate to. The Indian rider is posed with many twists and turns during his daily as well as occasional rides. We are excited to showcase how our wide range of tyres give riders the confidence and assurance that they need while taking those unforeseen turns, or when riding through a winding road. We are bringing the campaign idea alive through an impactful integrated marketing campaign.”

Added Rajiv Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer – Tilt Brand Solutions: “During the investigative steps for this campaign what we realised from consumers was that the moment of truth for any rider is at a turn. It is on a turn when the rider gets that split second of a doubt and perhaps one of the very few moments when they actively think of the tyre. This is the moment we wanted TVS Eurogrip to own and thereby play a genuine role in the customer’s life. We especially feel happy in having been able to identify and convey a functional benefit that is geo-culturally relevant.”