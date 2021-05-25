Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Pure Nutrition

25 May,2021

By Our Staff

Tonic Worldwide has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition. As part of their mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media, paid media, website development and SEO for Pure Nutrition.

Said Chetan Asher, Co-Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide: “Pure Nutrition wants to create a strong impact in the domain of health and nutrition and we are delighted to partner with a brand which focuses on this realm in times like these. With our strategic and creative strengths, we look forward to building the brand on digital platforms.”

Added Sushil Khaitan, CEO and Director, Pure Nutrition: “In today’s world it is of vital importance for businesses and brands of all kinds to have an effective online presence and stay relevant. Pure Nutrition’s prime forte lies in enhancing the complete well-being and quality of life of its customers through its natural supplements. With this association we are looking forward to exploring new avenues and serving our consumer base better. To encourage conversations with our consumers in the digital space, keep them engaged and create a strong relationship with them digitally will be the primary goals of this partnership. We look forward to everything that the digital space has to offer and hence work towards our consumers more effectively.”