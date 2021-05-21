TBWA India launches data practice Weapon

21 May,2021

By Our Staff

Advertising firm TBWA India has launched Weapon-the data practice designed to solve key growth problems and challenges CEOs grapple with. Weapon brings Disruptions alive with a mix of creativity and data to solve the growth profitability and efficiency challenge of today’s organisation in an increasingly complex and ever changing business

Vishwajit Vyas joins TBWA India as head of Weapon, with immediate effect. Vishwajit will be responsible for developing and delivering TBWA India’s data strategy, while working closely with the global collective leveraging TBWA’s unique capabilities to implement intelligence, thinking and execution across the marketing and advertising value chain.

Said Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA India: “TBWA is on a continuous journey to find new avenues through which we can deliver disruptive growth for our clients. Weapon is our way to be strategic partners to our clients throughout the value chain. Our cultural creative design-now combined with our expertise in data insights and execution critical in framing and answering the key growth questions that every CEO has.”

Added Vyas: “The CEO a faced with a multitude of factors that are affecting brand performance and the changing customer needs. At TRWA we have an opportunity to use data to develop thinking and solutions. The unique consumer centric point of view, entranced with a data driven thought process is a gamechanger in the industry and TRWA is well positioned to leverage this need effectively. I am excited to join TBWA to help fuel the level of innovation and strategic thinking we can offer our clients and finding opportunities to unlock growth using the power of dot.”