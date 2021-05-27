Tanmay Bhat partners with LearnApp.com

26 May,2021

By Our Staff

Online education platform LearnApp.com has announced a partnership with Tanmay Bhat, stand-up comedian and YouTuber, to launch a series of videos explaining the basics of trading. The 10-episode series will be launched on the channel – Honestly by Tanmay Bhat and will feature Prateek Singh, Founder of LearnApp.com, don the role of Tanmay’s financial tutor, explaining the basics of trading. The partnership is aimed at filling the gap of the need for good quality financial education.

Said Singh: “At LearnApp.com we believe that good quality financial education must be accessible to everyone. By partnering with Tanmay Bhat, we will get closer to reaching 1 Million users by the end of the year from the current 200k users. This series makes free-of-cost financial education content accessible to those who never thought they could understand money. The series is technically deep, rich in entertainment with world class production value. Finance needs to be cooler to be mainstream, right now the industry is extremely uptight, this series will change that.”

Added Bhat: “I never really understood what the whole deal about investing and trading is. I came across Prateek’s videos on LearnApp.com and found it interesting. He made trading look simple and easy for anyone. We reached out to them to partner and create a free resource of the basics in trading. We are thrilled to be able to create a wonderful resource available to everyone.”