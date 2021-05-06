Star pledges Rs 50 cr for Covid fight

By Our Staff

The Walt Disney Company and Star India have pledged financial support of Rs 50 crore towards the ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts in India. The announcement was made through Star India’s Twitter handle.

The communiqué further mentioned: The proceeds will be utilized to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals. This is in addition to INR 28 crores that The Walt Disney Company and Star India contributed towards Covid-19 relief in 2020. In the endeavor to create awareness around Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the Star India network has been running an awareness campaign through Public Service Announcements (PSA). The Company will also continue supporting relief efforts through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, wherein for employee donations to pre-approved charitable organizations, the Company will match the amount.

Said K. Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, through a Tweet: “We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against Covid-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing INR 50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India, and builds upon the INR 28 crores that our Company contributed towards Covid -19 relief in 2020.”