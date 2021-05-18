Republic expands footprint in UK

17 May,2021

By Our Staff

Republic TV, which is already available on Hotstar and Yupp TV in the UK market, has now added Distro TV pivoting to digital, OTT and smart TV distribution to serve the diaspora in the UK market.

Commenting on the strategy, Vikas Khanchandani, Group CEO, Republic Media Network said: “Republic TV is a news media technology company and has been the front runner to make its streaming services available across smart phones and connected TVs with its partnerships with OTT, OEMs and Telco platforms both within India and globally. The pandemic has accelerated streaming TV consumption driven by news & sports. It’s an opportune moment for us to pivot our strategy in the UK market as streaming is outpacing pay TV in UK.”

Added Priya Mukherjee, COO – India Distribution head and International markets: “The channel has performed much ahead of legacy players, reaching a peak of 421K and maintaining an average reach around 200K in the last quarter during the pandemic. Many platforms have approached us given the leadership position and the loyal audiences we built in the UK, in such a short time. Our Distribution Capabilities, give us an opportunity, to approach each market differently and we are looking at all possible models that are best suited to our expansion plans.”