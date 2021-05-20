Red FM’s Campaign ‘Hausla High Rakh’ promotes hope

19 May,2021

By Our Staff

Radio network 93.5 Red FM has launched a campaign ‘Hausla High Rakh’. The campaign focuses at keeping the spirits high of Red FM’s listeners by promoting positive content. Cricketer Suresh Raina and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani are the face of this campaign. RJ Raunac from Delhi will lead the campaign across the network.

Said Nisha Narayanan Director & COO, Red FM and Magic FM: “With the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic for some time now, it is important that we also promote the acts of kindness, positivity and encourage people to keep their hopes intact. Red FM’s ‘Hausla High Rakh’ is a humble step to showcase some of the positive stories from the society. It is aimed at giving people a sense of resilience and positivity, even as the dark clouds of Covid-19 continue to hover around.”