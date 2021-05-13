Q India elevates Krishna Menon to COO

12 May,2021

By Our Staff

The Q India is on a hyperactive mode. There is communique reaching our inboxes every week. It has has now appointed Krishna Menon as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, moving from his position as Chief Revenue Officer. Menon has served the company since November of 2018 and has seen Q rise to its current visible state.

Said Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media: “Krishna has been a true leader and for more than two years has worked to grow our business, raising it to new levels of viewership, revenue growth and brand recognition. Working with Simran Hoon, our recently announced CEO, Krishna will be instrumental in driving forward The Q’s many planned strategic growth opportunities”. Going forward, Menon will be directly responsible for distribution, branding, influencer marketing, digital sales and operations and will report to Hoon, while other departments including adsales and programming will be directly under Hoon’s management. Marvis continued, “We now have in place an experienced and effective senior management structure for The Q India. It is incredibly gratifying for us at The Q to have such a strong and experienced team leading us forward”.

Added Menon: “We have been nurturing and building the foundation for The Q for over two years and now is our time to drive forward the creation of a truly new and dynamic media brand in India. Our team is strong and our product continues to deliver results. I am thrilled that our hard work to date is paying off and I look forward to contributing to our new levels of achievement and growth in the coming months and years ahead.”