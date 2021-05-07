Publicis Worldwide India appoints Radhika Burman as VP – Strategic Planning

07 May,2021

By Our Staff

Publicis Worldwide India has announced the appointment of Radhika Burman as Vice President – Strategic Planning. She will be based out of New Delhi and will report into Sanjay Sharma, MD & Chief Strategy Officer, BBH-Publicis Worldwide India.

In her role, Burman will lead the strategy mandate for the New Delhi office, spearheading the strategic planning function for existing clients as well as driving growth through new business for the region. She will play a crucial role in the agency’s growth ambitions with an objective to deliver solutions driven by a well-rounded view on consumer insights that can be translated into powerful and actionable brand insights.

Said Sanjay Sharma: “In today’s complex and fast changing world, our clients need strong strategic partnerships more than ever. Radhika is an exceptional strategic mind who has the experience, expertise and energy to partner our clients in providing the right solutions for today’s challenges. In the coming days I see her playing a pivotal role in driving the growth and creative agenda for Publicis Worldwide in New Delhi.”

Added Burman: “I am excited to be part of this new phase at Publicis, and very thrilled at the opportunity to work cohesively on an integrated communications approach to deliver growth and success for our partners. The focus will be to create seamless and consistent experiences for the brands we work on, across multiple channels and touch points. Given the challenging times we are in, the need to deliver unified marketing & messaging strategies has never been stronger. Our efforts will be to give our partners just that”.