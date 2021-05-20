Planet Marathi appoints Jayanti Waghdhare

By Our Staff
Jayanti Waghdhare
Journalist and former Zee Media employee Jayanti Waghdhare has joined Planet Marathi as AVP, Social Media.
Added Akshay Bardapurkar CMD, Planet Marathi: “We are happy to welcome Jayanti as the face of Planet Marathi’s social media. For this was a position that needed a fresh perspective, in-depth understanding of how the media industry works, and an insightful content creator all bundled in one! We want to keep a close connection with our audience and with Jayanti onboard, we will be able to forge these connections effectively!”
Talking about her career move at Planet Marathi, Waghdhare said: “Having worked as an entertainment correspondent I have formed a deeper relationship with this industry. From television to films and from regional to Bollywood, my endeavour has been to bring the action from the industry to spotlight. In this process I have grown as a journalist and a person. With Zee I have experienced every facet of media and communication that gave me recognition. But now I move on to become the face behind the camera in propelling Planet Marathi OTT- World’s first Marathi OTT platform towards greater heights. I am grateful to Akshay for this opportunity.”