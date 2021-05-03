PHD ties with Skoda for digital ad on FireTV

03 May,2021

By Our Staff

Automobile giant Škoda Auto India, in collaboration with its agency partner PHD Media, has curated an ad with Amazon FireTV to showcase its brand new SUV Kushaq. The advertisement can be watched on FireTV’s Feature Rotator – a billboard like placement on FireTV. The innovation was planned for Škoda Kushaq.

Said Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD Media India: “PHD Media is stoked to have been part of this digital-first high-impact innovation with ŠKODA AUTO India. Innovation aligns closely with our mission statement, Make the Leap, and with this category we definitely did that. With a fleeting consumer attention span now more than ever, creative solutions that drive engagement are imperative to build meaningful relationships and propel growth. With increasing OTT consumption, we hope to hit the mark with this activity.”

Added Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Škoda Auto India: “This activity aligns with the target audience of our new SUV – KUSHAQ, as it will be delivered directly to users of FireTV devices – a befitting engagement. It is the right time to be present in the line of sight of our audiences, since owing to the lockdowns the viewership and engagement have increased across digital mediums. Alongside PHD Media India, I’m certain that this category will be a differentiator for us as promises a true-to-life experience.”