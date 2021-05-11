PHD Media bags mandate for The Laughing Cow

11 May,2021

By Our Staff

Omnicom Media Group’s PHD Media India has bagged the media mandate for Bel Group India’s brand The Laughing Cow. The Bel Group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand.

Said Alamjit Singh Sekhon, Commercial Director, Fromageries Bel India: “India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. Our range of delicious cheese (Creamy Triangles, Slices, Blocks, Spread, and Cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. The entire range is nutritious, being made from cows’ milk with added fortification. Consumers find the Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese triangles to be unique as they are the only soft, spreadable portions of cheese in India. We believe that PHD’s data centric and uniquely innovation approach to media and communication will help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness.”

Added PHD Media India CEO, Monaz Todywalla: “This is a major win for us, and we’re looking forward to making strides in the dynamic FMCG segment which is always an exciting prospect because of the sheer volume of opportunities out there. The Laughing Cow is an iconic cheese brand and we are delighted to win media mandate in India. We are confident that this will be a journey of mutual growth and are eager to get started on a thoughtful, data-driven storytelling strategy for the brand.”