Pepsi salutes Swag of Young India

12 May,2021

By Our Staff

Beverage brand Pepsi recently saluted the indomitable Swag of Young India through a tribute on social media. The brand released a video which highlighted how India’s youth came forward to help complete strangers during these unprecedented times.

Notes a communique: “With a tagline #GivingToughTimeAToughTime, the post has brought to life various instances of how today’s generation is, whether it was by sharing leads on social media or by amplifying requirements via messaging groups, not just for friends or family but for complete strangers for days at end. The frontline heroes now have an entire army of online warriors, all coming together to help during such unprecedented times.”