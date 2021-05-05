Parryware launches integrated marketing campaign

Parryware, the sanitaryware brand, has launched an integrated marketing campaign #TapToPOT for ‘Parryware Safe Buy’. As part of the campaign, the brand leverages print and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google properties to reach out to consumers. It gets extended to various other platforms via Display networks, search, discovery ads, and in-app targeting. The campaign in a form of TVC highlights that Parryware Safe Buy brings the safest and most convenient shopping experience.

Said KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware: “We at Parryware, strive to provide innovative solutions that are easy, safe and quick. With us being at the cusp of tech-revolution, offerings like Safe Buy fits perfectly in today’s world where people are becoming extremely tech-savvy and opting for online purchase. When finalising the #TapToPOT campaign TVC, we ensured to take a playful approach to the problem and suggesting ‘POT’ as the solution for bathroom fittings.”