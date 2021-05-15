Oracle launches ad measurement tech

14 May,2021

By Our Staff

Oracle has launched the world’s first ad measurement technology for 3D in-game environments. The latest updates to Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) include impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for PC, mobile, and web-based gaming environments in Oracle Moat Measurement.

Oracle Moat, part of Oracle Advertising, helps brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms solve their biggest media measurement challenges across digital and TV. The measurement suite includes solutions for ad verification, attention, brand safety, advertising effectiveness, and cross-platform reach and frequency.

Said Derek Wise, Chief Product Officer, Oracle Advertising: “As the gaming industry continues to grow and become a key area of investment for advertisers, it’s crucial that advertisers can measure whether an ad was served to a human and detect any fraudulent ad activity inside games. Today’s industry-first announcement represents an important step forward in understanding ad performance in 3D in-game environments. We’re proud to be able to equip advertisers with the confidence and tools they need to make more informed buying decisions to reach these highly engaged audiences.”