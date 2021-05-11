Niti Kumar is Starcom COO

11 May,2021

By Our Staff

Publicis Group’s Starcom has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Niti Kumar as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for client deliverables, revenue growth and new business development across the agency’s offices. Kumar will report to Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India and will work closely with the senior leadership at Publicis Media to consolidate businesses and drive integrated solutions.

On the appointment, Gangappa said: “I believe that there is immense growth potential in the market today, especially considering the shifts we are likely to see in consumer and work place habits in a post- pandemic era. This is the right time for Starcom to recruit the right talent, drive future-focused capabilities and to grow the agency’s business through innovative and organic streams. Niti has a successful track record of driving new business growth and fits right into this vision. I am confident that her rich experience in marketing communications will be an asset that will add immense value to our clients and people alike. ”

Before joining Starcom, Kumar was Senior Vice President at Penguin Random House India. She has also worked in leadership roles at GroupM (Managing Partner North & East at Mediacom) and Mudra Communications (Office Head, Media, Delhi & Kolkata).

Embarking on her new role as COO, Kumar added: “I’ve always believed in the power of communications to influence a brand’s business impact and their relationship with consumers. Starcom has a diverse and interesting portfolio of clients, and I’m looking forward to working with them to drive more value, innovation and effectiveness for their media investments while also using the agency’s unique offerings to grow and strengthen the teams and the business”